Anupama Parameswaran Will Launch Samuthirakani’s ‘Vimanam’ Trailer Tomorrow

Vimanam… This is the most-awaited movie of this season. Having ace actor Samuthirakani in the handicapped father role, it showcases him working hard for his son as he dreams of turning into a pilot. As the release date is nearing, the makers are all set to launch the trailer. It will be unveiled by ace actress Anupama Parameswaran tomorrow. They shared this big news on social media and created a noise on the Twitter page…



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “ARRIVAL ANNOUNCEMENT Weather is clear #VIMANAM TRAILER launch by elegant beauty @anupamahere Tomorrow @ 11:00AM In cinemas from June 9th”.

Anupama will launch the trailer tomorrow @ 11 AM. It has yesteryear actress Meera Jasmine in a prominent role.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it first showcased how Samuthirakani's son asks him about his late mother and questions him about how did she travel to reach God. From that moment the little one dreams to become a pilot and even his father supports him in all the ways. Even though he is handicapped, he never discourages his son. Even the cute and funny school moments of that kid showcase his strong determination of turning into a pilot. The final dialogue, "Anni Iche Vadini Devudu Anadu, Nanna Antaru" makes us go teary-eyed and raised the expectations on the movie.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Master Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran. Vimanam movie is directed by Siva Prasad Yanala and produced by Kiran Korrapati in association with Zee Studios banner.

Vimanam will hit the theatres on 9th June, 2023…