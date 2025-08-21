Anushka’s ‘Ghaati’ unveils power-packed second single ‘Dassora’

The excitement around Ghaati, the upcoming action drama starring Anushka Shetty, is soaring higher with the launch of its second single, Dassora. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and featuring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, the film is produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainment, with UV Creations presenting it.

Composed by Sagar Nagavelli, Dassora is more than just a song—it’s an experience. Rich in energy and cultural flavor, the track celebrates the lives of the Ghaatis (hill transporters), showcasing their resilience and earthy spirit. Lyricist ES Murthy’s words capture their struggles with authenticity, while the vocals of Geetha Madhuri, Saketh, and Sruthi Ranjani bring unparalleled vigor to the composition.

The lyrical video gives a thrilling glimpse of Anushka, Vikram, and fellow Ghaatis covertly transporting ganja while evading the police, hinting at the film’s intense, high-stakes narrative.

On the technical front, Ghaati boasts an impressive team: Manojh Reddy Katasani handling cinematography, Thota Tharrani crafting detailed sets, and Sai Madhav Burra penning powerful dialogues. Editors Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N. Swamy join forces with action choreographer Ram Krishan to ensure the film delivers gripping cinematic thrills.

Slated for a grand Pan-India release on September 5, the film will hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. With soaring expectations and a stellar creative team, Ghaati is all set to be one of the most exhilarating releases of the year.