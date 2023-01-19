Aparna Balamurali experiences inappropriate behavior from a college student during a promotional event in Kerala

Actress Aparna Balamurali, who has won a National award, experienced inappropriate behavior from a fan during a promotional event for her upcoming film "Thankam." The event was held at a law college in Kerala, and also featured her co-star Vineeth Sreenivasan, and musician Bijibal.

In a video circulating on social media, a male student can be seen approaching the stage, shaking the actress's hand, and attempting to put his arm around her while she was seated. Aparna Balamurali immediately discouraged the student's behavior, moved away, and expressed her displeasure. Her co-star Vineeth Sreenivasan also expressed his displeasure. According to reports, the student later apologized to the actress. The incident has received widespread attention on social media, with many praising Aparna Balamurali's response.