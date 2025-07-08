Live
AR Rahman comes on board for SJ Suryah’s directorial ‘Killer’
After a decade-long break from direction, SJ Suryah is making a grand comeback with his upcoming film Killer. Known for his distinct storytelling and impactful screen presence, Suryah will don multiple hats—director, lead actor, writer, and screenwriter—for this ambitious project.
Killer is being mounted on a large scale under the joint banner of Angel Studios and Sree Gokulam Movies, with veteran producer Gokulam Gopalan backing the venture. The film is co-produced by V.C. Praveen and Baiju Gopalan, with Krishnamoorthy serving as Executive Producer.
Adding to the excitement, Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman has been roped in to handle the music. This marks the fifth collaboration between Suryah and Rahman, following successful outings in Naani, New, Anbe Aaruyire, and Puli. Rahman's presence hints at a powerful musical score that will be integral to the film.
Planned as a pan-India release, Killer will hit screens in five languages, aiming to reach a diverse audience across the country. The remaining cast and crew details are expected to be announced shortly, building further anticipation.