AR Rahman scores music for this year's Bathukamma song

Hyderabad: This year, the Bathukamma video song is going be a special one with Music Director and Oscar Award winner AR Rehman scoring the music for the song to be brought out by the Telangana Jagruthi.

According to Telangana Jagruthi, the song would be released on October 6.

Directed by Gautham Menon, the shooting of the new Bathukamma song was completed in Bhoodan Pochampally.

The Jagruthi leaders said that the song has come out well and would be liked and talked by many.