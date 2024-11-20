AR Rahman surprises fans with a divorce hashtag

Legendary Indian music composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Bhanu have announced their decision to part ways after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in an arranged marriage in 1995, share three children. Their separation marks the end of a 29-year-long partnership that fans admired deeply.

The announcement took an unconventional turn on social media. Rahman, known for his poetic expressions, shared the news on Twitter with a heartfelt message:

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

What caught everyone’s attention was the hashtag Rahman used to close his statement: #arrsairaabreakup. While divorces are typically announced in a somber tone, Rahman’s decision to create a hashtag sparked mixed reactions online. Many netizens were amused by the unique approach and shared their thoughts under the tweet.

The news quickly gained traction, with fans expressing their sadness over the end of the celebrated couple’s journey. Rahman’s followers also lauded the dignified and poetic way he addressed the situation. While the separation is undoubtedly heartbreaking, Rahman and Saira have requested privacy during this period as they navigate this significant transition in their lives.