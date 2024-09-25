Are Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir Separating After 8 Years of Marriage?

Bollywood actress and politician Urmila Matondkar and her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, are at the center of speculation as rumors about their marital troubles surface. While whispers of an impending divorce have been circulating on social media, India Today Digital has exclusively learned that the couple has indeed separated. Reports suggest that Urmila is seeking to legally end their marriage, possibly marking a new chapter in her life with a return to acting.

According to sources close to the couple, Urmila Matondkar, known for her versatile performances in Bollywood, is looking to dissolve her eight-year marriage with Mohsin Akhtar Mir. The couple has reportedly been living separately for some time now, though they have not publicly commented on the situation. When approached by India Today Digital for clarification, both Urmila and Mohsin refrained from responding.

The source added, "Urmila is seeking a divorce from Mohsin and wants to focus on her work. She is determined to make a comeback to films."

Urmila and Mohsin’s relationship garnered attention when they tied the knot in a low-key, intimate ceremony in 2016. Introduced by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, the couple’s wedding was attended by close friends and family at Urmila’s Mumbai residence. One aspect of their relationship that stirred discussions was their 10-year age difference—Urmila is currently 50, while Mohsin is 40. However, the couple appeared strong and supportive of each other over the years.

Mohsin, a Kashmiri businessman and model, and Urmila kept their personal life largely out of the spotlight. Their wedding stood out for its simplicity, especially in Bollywood, where lavish celebrations are the norm. But despite their efforts to maintain a private relationship, recent developments suggest that their marriage has hit a rough patch.

Once a household name in the Indian film industry, Urmila Matondkar transitioned into politics after establishing herself as one of the most talented actresses of her generation. She joined the Indian National Congress in 2019 and later switched to the Shiv Sena in 2020, where she continues to engage in political activities.

While her political career has flourished, Urmila has maintained a low profile on the acting front. Her last notable appearance was in the 2018 film ‘Blackmail,’ where she was featured in the popular song "Bewafa Beauty." Additionally, she took on the role of a judge in a children's dance reality show, further highlighting her versatility beyond acting.

If the divorce rumors hold true, Urmila's focus may soon shift back to Bollywood. With several iconic roles under her belt from ‘Rangeela’ to ‘Satya’ fans would undoubtedly welcome her return to the silver screen. Her decision to prioritize her career post-divorce could signify the start of a new chapter in both her professional and personal life.