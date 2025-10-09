‘Ari’ pre-release event garners powerful support

The upcoming Telugu film Ari – My Name is Nobody is making strong noise even before its release, thanks to its powerful theme based on the Arishadvargas—the six inner enemies of human nature. Produced under the banner of Arvy Cinemas, the film is presented by Ramireddy Venkateshwara Reddy (RV Reddy) and backed by Srinivas Ramireddy D, Sheshureddy Maramreddy, Dr. Thimmappa Naidu Purimetla, and Biram Sudhakar Reddy, with Linga Gunapaneni as co-producer. The film is directed by Jayashankarr, known for his impressive debut Paper Boy, and stars Vinod Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sai Kumar and Srikanth Iyengar in central roles. Ari is scheduled for a grand worldwide theatrical release on October 10, through Asian Suresh Distribution.

A star-studded pre-release event held in Hyderabad saw an overwhelming turnout of political dignitaries, film personalities, and spiritual leaders who lauded the film's concept and bold narrative.

Producer Dr. Thimmappa Naidu Purimetla said that Ari blends commercial appeal with philosophical depth. “From the first narration, we believed this story would connect with audiences,” he said.

MLC Addanki Dayakar urged viewers to support meaningful cinema, while Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy praised the film for its intention to elevate society morally. “Watch Ari and move closer to Hari,” he said.

Ministers and MLAs including Paidi Rakesh Reddy, Venkataramana Reddy, G. Vivek, and G. Chinna Reddy appreciated the film’s message and encouraged audiences to embrace content-driven cinema.

Lead actor Sai Kumar called Ari “a proud moment in my 50-year career,” while actress Anasuya Bharadwaj described it as “an emotional anthology that will speak to every viewer.” Music director Anup Rubens said the BGM was crafted to enhance the film’s emotional intensity.

Director Jayashankarr revealed he spent years researching spiritual philosophy before shaping the screenplay. “Ari is a mirror to the human mind,” he said.

With powerful endorsements and emotionally charged content, Ari is now one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the season. The team hopes audiences will embrace its strong message when it hits screens on October 10.