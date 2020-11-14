'Arishadvarga' trailer receives positive response from audience

Bengaluru: The trailer of the crime thriller 'Arishadvarga' has finally been released by the makers on Thursday and received a positive response from the audience and film fraternity alike. By the looks of it, the movie promises audiences a small peek into the neo-noir film setting. It is set in present-day Bengaluru, which the entire film revolves around a mysterious murder and a man who finds himself in the crosshairs of the police with a witness convinced he is the culprit.

The film, directed by Arvind Kamath, has Avinash, Samyukta Hornad, Mahesh Bunda, Sripathi Manjanabailu, Aravind Kuplikar, Nanda Gopal and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in lead roles. According to the reports, the Arishadvarga team is planning to have a theatrical release on November 27. It will be the second Kannada film to release in theatres since their reopening in October.

A source close to the team says that, "It is quite overwhelming to see such an amazing response being garnered by the trailer. We are glad that audience are showing such appreciation for the content."

The film is presented by Kanasu Talkies and the music is by Udit Haridas, Pavan Kumar R has penned the lyrics, while Balaji Manohar has handled the cinematography. It is said that Arishadvarga premiered at many world premieres like London Indian Film Festival in June 2019 followed by Singapore South Asian International film festival in September 2019 and North American Premiere at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival in November 2019.