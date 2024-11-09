Arjun Kapoor expresses his interest in doing South cinema

Singham Again has been declared a decent hit, continuing to perform well at the box office, and director Rohit Shetty is once again proving his prowess as the king of action films. While the movie features a stellar cast, it's Arjun Kapoor’s portrayal of the antagonist that has garnered the most attention and praise.

Arjun, who plays the villain in this high-octane action drama, is thrilled by the positive response and the opportunities it has brought him. Reflecting on his career, Arjun admitted to struggling with depression during a phase when his films weren’t performing well. However, his role in Singham Again has been a turning point, and he is now open to exploring more negative roles in the future.

In a recent interview, Arjun shared his excitement about playing such complex characters and emphasized that now feels like the right time for him to dive deeper into this space. He also drew inspiration from Bobby Deol’s successful transition into playing darker roles in his career.

Arjun went on to express his interest in expanding his reach to the South film industry. “I would love to do more negative roles. I’m also looking to expand my horizons in the South, and if anything interesting comes my way, I’ll surely take it up in Telugu cinema,” he said, indicating his willingness to take on new challenges and diversify his filmography.











