‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ power-packed teaser unveiled

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's upcoming action-packed family drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi has been creating waves ever since its first look and pre-teaser release. Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, the film marks the grand comeback of veteran actress Vijayashanthi in a powerful role as an IPS officer. Produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the film’s teaser has now heightened anticipation.

The teaser opens with Vijayashanthi, as a fearless IPS officer, taking on criminals with unrelenting determination. While she remains dedicated to her duty, her thoughts constantly drift to her son, who shares a deep bond with his family. As crime spirals out of control in Vizag, with law enforcement struggling to contain it, Arjun steps in, determined to restore justice in his own way. The teaser ends on a gripping note as Vijayashanthi’s character declares that no lawbreaker will escape punishment, culminating in an emotional birthday sequence.

Kalyan Ram delivers an electrifying performance, seamlessly blending high-octane action with raw emotions. Vijayashanthi’s return to the screen is nothing short of spectacular, portraying both a formidable officer and a devoted mother with equal conviction. Their dynamic relationship forms the emotional core of the story.

The film features a stellar supporting cast, including Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, and Animal Prithviveeraj. With striking visuals by cinematographer Ram Prasad, a gripping score by Ajaneesh Loknath, and sharp editing by Thammiraju, the film promises a cinematic treat.



