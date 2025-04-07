Live
‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ promotions on full swing
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is all set to captivate audiences with his highly-anticipated film, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, which is slated for a grand worldwide release on April 18. Helmed by director Pradeep Chilukuri, this action-packed family entertainer has already generated massive buzz, especially with the inclusion of veteran actress Vijayashanti in a powerful role. The intense dynamic between Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti is expected to be the emotional core of the story.
The film is being jointly produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts. The recently released poster featuring both Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti in a commanding pose has gone viral, adding to the growing hype. Meanwhile, the teaser has already received a thumping response, and the first single, Nayaldi, has turned into a chartbuster hit.
Promotions for the film are currently in full swing. A special interview with the cast released on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami has caught fire on social media, further amping up anticipation. The makers are now planning a grand trailer launch event in the coming days.
The film also stars Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, and Animal Prithviraj in key roles. With music by B AjaneeshLoknath, cinematography by Ram Prasad, editing by Tammiraju, and screenplay by Srikanth Vissa, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi promises to be a memorable theatrical experience.