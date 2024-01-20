Arshad Warsi shares about his challenging childhood

Actor Arshad Warsi shared reflections on his challenging childhood, marked by constant relocations and the adversity of losing his parents at a young age. Born in Mumbai to musician Ahmed Ali Khan, Arshad attended a boarding school in Nashik, Maharashtra. Orphaned at a young age, he faced the struggle of making a living in Mumbai during his early days.

Arshad recounted his childhood, describing the constant shifting of houses as a young boy. He mentioned a phase when he would go to a boarding school, and upon returning, the family would shift to a different house. At the time, he didn't fully comprehend the situation, and the cycle of difficulties seemed endless.

He got emotional while discussing a performance on the show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,’ where wrestler Sangeeta Phogat highlighted the plight of construction workers who, despite building homes for others, find themselves without a home of their own.

Arshad reflected on the challenges he faced, stating, “I brought myself up, connecting the dots and fighting my way through life. It wasn't an easy life. And you know what, I look at life from a different perspective. If my life had been easy, I wouldn't have enjoyed it.” Despite the hardships, Arshad expressed that facing adversity has given him a unique perspective on life.