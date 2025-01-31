Live
‘Artiste’ team comes with catchy track ‘Chusthu Chusthu’
The much-anticipated film Artiste, starring Santhosh Kalwacherla and Krisheka Patel in lead roles, is set to hit theatres soon. Directed by Ratan Rishi and produced by JAMES WATT KOMMU under the SJK Entertainment banner, the movie has already stirred excitement among fans.
The team released the vibrant track Chusthu Chusthu, which adds to the anticipation. Composed by music director Suresh Bobbili, the song features catchy lyrics by Rambabu Gosala. Kapil Kapilan’s energetic vocals bring the song to life, adding to its infectious charm. The track is beautifully picturized, with scenes set against the lively backdrop of the Holi festival, highlighting the playful and romantic dynamic between the hero and heroine.
With its lively beats and memorable lyrics, Chusthu Chusthu promises to be a crowd favorite, further elevating the excitement surrounding Artiste’s theatrical release. Fans can look forward to the film’s unique storytelling and engaging music, adding to the film's growing buzz in the lead-up to its release.