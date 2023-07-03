Ashish Gandhi Showing His Versatility In a Wide Variety Of Films

An actor needs to attempt all kinds of roles and a wide variety of movies to get more recognition and popularity and also to become successful in their career. Likewise, young hero Ashish Gandhi has been picking content-rich movies from the very start of his career.

Ashish Gandhi spellbound one and all with his exceptional performance in his debut flick Natakam. Later he appeared in films like Director and Uniki. Ashish has a good line-up of films, including Rudrangi which is one of the most awaited movies.

Ashish Gandhi played the lead role named Mallesh in Rudrangi which is scheduled for release on July 7th. The young hero looked fierce and powerful in the promotional material. His character is going to be one of the major highlights of the movie.

Ashish made his Malayalam debut with the action thriller Picaso. He is doing a friendship movie Hadhu Ledhu Ra. Swarna Pictures and Tiger Hills presents the movie which will release in August. Ashish’s next is a political backdrop movie that will go on floors in September. It will be made under the banner of SBS.

Ashish Gandhi has been showing his versatility in a wide variety of films. Let’s wish him all the very best for his ongoing and future endeavors!