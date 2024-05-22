Ashish reveals there are six heroines in ‘Love Me’

"Love Me," an upcoming Telugu film, is stirring anticipation with its intriguing premise where the protagonist finds love with a ghost. While Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya lead the cast, the identity of the actress portraying the ghost remains shrouded in secrecy.

In a recent interview, Ashish hinted at the film's enigmatic nature, revealing, "There are five heroines in the film. We haven’t revealed anything about them till now. We want the audience to enjoy the surprise elements on the big screens. Vaishnavi Chaitanya is the main heroine. The other female leads contribute to the narrative as the film progresses. If we include the person who essayed the ghost role, there are actually six heroines in Love Me."

Directed by Arun Bhimavarapu, "Love Me" is a joint production by Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha, and Naga Mallidi. With music by Keeravani and cinematography by P.C. Sreeram, the film is poised to deliver a blend of horror and romance. Scheduled for release on May 25th, audiences eagerly anticipate the unraveling of this mysterious love story on the silver screen.







