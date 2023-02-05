Ashok Galla Thanks Venkatesh, Namrata And Boyapati Sreenu For Gracing The Launch Event Of His Second Movie…

It is all known that Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla made his debut with the 'Hero' movie. Off late, he announced his new movie and shared the announcement poster on social media. Today, the movie is officially launched and the event is graced by ace actor Venkatesh, director Boyapati Sreenu and his family members like grandfather Adiseshagiri Rao, aunt Namrata and father Galla Jayadev.



Ashok shared the launch event pics on social media and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Thanks to Adiseshagiri thathayya, Namrata Atha, @VenkyMama sir, #BoyapatiSreenu garu, @sahugarapati7 garu, @harish_peddi garu, #MiryalaRavinderReddy garu @BvsRavi garu & to all who ever graced and blessed us ThankYou. Need all your blessings & support always".

The first pic is showcasing Venkatesh clapping for the first shot and the second pic shows Boyapati and Namrata switching on the camera. Writer of this movie Prashant Varma handed the script to the makers and the last pic is a group pic and all of them looked amazing in the single frame.

He once again shared the announcement poster and shared the good news with all his fans… "A new chapter unfolds today with a super energetic team. Glad to be joining forces with @ArjunJandyala & @PrasanthVarma for #AshokGalla2 Can't wait to begin this one!".

Prashant Varma also shared the good news by sharing the muhurtam shot clapboard on his Twitter page…

This movie is tentatively titled as Ashok Galla 2 and will be directed by young and energetic filmmaker Arjun Jandyala. The film is being bankrolled by Balakrishna S under the Sri Lalithambika Productions banner. Speaking about the technical crew, Bheems Ceciroleo will score the music and Prasad Murella crank the camera while Tammiraju will handle the editing department. Dialogues are penned by Burra Sai Madhav. Further details of this movie will be unveiled soon!