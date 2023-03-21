Atharava Teaser: Karthik Raju Promised A Complete Action Packed Entertainer

Gone are the days when movie buffs used to eagerly await for the release of high-budget movies. As the small ones also started showing off their prowess at the ticket windows, nowadays 'Content Is King'. So, many upcoming actors are also shining on the big screens. Even young actor Karthik Raju also falls into the same category. His latest movie Atharva being a cop drama is all set to release soon. Off late, the makers launched the teaser and showcased a glimpse of this action drama…



Along with the makers, even Karthik and director Mahesh also shared the teaser of their Atharva movie on the social media pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Idhi teaser matrame #gattigakodthunnam Link in bio".

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Karthik being asked why he joined the clues team and then the video gives us the glimpses of that department's work scenario. Later it is seen that Karthik faces challenges in solving a few murder mysteries. He then makes the antagonists to fall into his trap to find the right clues to solve the case. The teaser is all awesome and raised the expectations on the movie.

The movie has an ensemble cast of Karthik Raju, Simran Choudhary, Ayraa, Arvind krishna, Kabir Duhan Singh, G.Marimuthu, Anand, Kiran Macha, Shiva Kumar, Vijaya Rama Raju and Gagan Vihari. It is directed by Mahesh Reddy and produced by Subhash Nuthalapati under the Peggo Entertainments banner.

Atharva movie will release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages along with Telugu aiming big South Indian market. The release date will be announced soon!