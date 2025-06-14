Atharvaa wraps dubbing for ‘DNA’, gears up for June 20 release

Actor Atharvaa Murali has officially wrapped the final dubbing corrections for his upcoming crime action drama DNA, directed by Nelson Venkatesan. With the countdown underway, the film is now "locked and loaded" for its theatrical release on June 20.

Atharvaa took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night to share an update, posting a picture with director Nelson Venkatesan and writing, “Seven days to go. Done with the last leg of dubbing corrections. All Locked & Loaded for 20th June. See you all at the big screens!!”

DNA has been creating buzz for its gripping premise and powerful performances. At the film’s audio launch, director Nelson Venkatesan credited the lead actors Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan for making the project possible. “If Atharvaa was not there, this film would not be there. If Nimisha was not there, this film would not be there,” he stated, underscoring their pivotal roles.

Speaking at the event, Atharvaa recalled his initial excitement when he heard about the film. “Even before Nelson sir narrated the script to me, producer Ambeth sir gave me a brief over the phone. I was instantly intrigued. Nelson sir is known for his emotionally resonant storytelling, unlike the usual fast-paced narratives,” he said.

The actor also shared a personal moment of revelation about the film’s title. “When Nelson sir told me the title was DNA, I thought it was science fiction. But he explained it stands for Divya and Anand — our characters in the film. That perspective made it even more fascinating.”

Nimisha plays Divya, while Atharvaa portrays Anand. Praising the director’s storytelling, Atharvaa noted, “Nelson sir has a beautiful mind. He creates layered characters. On set, we had such clarity that we focused only on improvisation. There was never any confusion.”

Backed by a compelling soundtrack with background score by Ghibran and songs from five new music directors, DNA is poised to deliver a unique cinematic experience. With just days to go, fans eagerly await this emotionally charged crime drama, set to hit theatres on June 20.