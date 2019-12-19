Trending :
Avane Srimmannarayana Promotional Strategy Will Stump You

Avane Srimmannarayana is one of the most awaited Kannada movies right now.

Avane Srimmannarayana is one of the most awaited Kannada movies right now. The film will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The film features Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastav in lead roles. The production of Avane Srimannarayana is over and the team has started the promotions of the movie.

The film was earlier set to be releasing on the same day. However, now we hear that the makers have changed their plans. They have come up with a unique promotional strategy. The film unit has decided to first release the movie in Kannada. Check the word of mouth and then release the movie in several other languages. This strategy, they believe will help created the much needed hype. The crew will also simultaneously promote the movies in different cities.

Avane Srimannarayana is directed by Sachin Ravi who was an editor earlier. He will be making his directorial debut with this movie. The film is bankrolled by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah.

Achyutha Kumar, Balaji Manohar, Rishab Shetty and Pramod Shetty will be the supporting cast.

