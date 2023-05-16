Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date

Renowned filmmaker James Cameron's recent project, "Avatar: The Way of Water," a highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 Hollywood blockbuster, has finally set its OTT release date in India.

For those who may not be aware, the movie was already available for streaming in India; however, viewers had to rely on non-OTT platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube, and had to pay a fee to buy or rent the film. Excitingly, the news now confirms that "Avatar 2" will have its premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 7, 2023. The film will be available in multiple languages, including English, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

This sequel to the third highest-grossing film worldwide features a stellar cast including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, and Stephen Lang in significant roles. James Cameron and Jon Landau serve as producers for this blockbuster, while the music is composed by Simon Fraglen. Fans can look forward to this long-awaited release on Disney Plus Hotstar, immersing themselves in the captivating world of "Avatar: The Way of Water."