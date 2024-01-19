Avika Gor starts filming for ‘Bloody Ishq’

Actress Avika Gor, known for her recent roles in the Telugu web series “Mansion 24” and “Vadhuvu,” where she garnered praise for her performances, is once again making headlines with her latest project.

The talented actress, who gained fame with Uyyala Jampala, recently revealed that she has joined the sets of the upcoming movie “Bloody Ishq,” directed by Vikram Bhatt. This marks Avika Gor's second collaboration with the Bhatt camp, promising an intriguing cinematic venture.

Produced under the banner of Hare Krishna Media Pvt Ltd, “Bloody Ishq” boasts Naren as the cinematographer, adding visual finesse to the project. While additional details about the cast and crew are yet to be unveiled, anticipation is already building around this venture.

Apart from her involvement in “Bloody Ishq,” Avika Gor has a diverse lineup of films in her pipeline, including “Ugly Story” and “Umapati,” showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft. As fans eagerly await the release of her new projects, Avika Gor continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.