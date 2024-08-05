Avneet Kaur exudes uber-chic vibe in Paris

Mumbai: Actress Avneet Kaur has been turning heads in Paris with her effortlessly chic style.

The actress, who is known for her roles in 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and 'Mardaani 2', has been capturing the essence of the French capital in her latest social media posts.

The 22-year-old young diva took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her stylish Parisian adventure, showcasing a fashionable outfit and stunning cityscapes.

The 'Tiku Weds Sheru' actress shared the post with a playful caption: “Never been regular,” highlighting her unique and fashionable approach to style.

The photos feature Avneet in an elegant white square-neck, backless A-line dress with a tie back that perfectly complements the sophisticated backdrop of Paris.

Her looks, combined with the city’s iconic landmarks, create a captivating visual narrative that has her fans buzzing.

Avneet’s outing has not only impressed her followers but also cemented her status as a fashion icon.

Her ability to blend high fashion with the charm of Paris has made her social media updates a must-see for fashion enthusiasts.

Avneet was recently seen in family entertainer 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', starring alongside Sunny Singh.

The film was directed by Ishrat Khan and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited in association with Thinkink Picturez Ltd.