Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna in 'Thoma'

'Thoma' is a horror comedy film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films, the movie is set to release on October 21. The makers recently held a press meet in Hyderabad on this occasion.

Speaking at the event, hero Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Hello everyone. I am very happy to be a part of the Maddock Films universe. The next chapter coming up in Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe is 'Thoma'. Bethal is the head of 'Thoma'. It is a great pleasure to act with Rashmika for the first time. Rashmika is a brilliant performer. I came to Hyderabad for the first time for film promotion and received an amazing response. I felt very happy to come here. We also shot this film in Tamil Nadu and Ooty. This is a full pan-India film. I ensure that every film has a new concept, and this one will also entertain the audience. This is the first time I have done so much action. It was very new for me to play such a character. I hope everyone will come to theaters on October 21 and enjoy watching this film."

Heroine Rashmika Mandanna added, "Maddock horror comedy films always have a very good concept. The story is very important, and the performances are amazing. This universe is very well received by the audience. When we make such a film, there is definitely a responsibility on us. Thank you to Maddock Films for giving us this opportunity. This film will definitely maintain their trust. I try to create a new character for every film, and I think I will surprise the audience with this one too. 'Thoma' will be released on October 21, and I hope everyone will watch it in theaters and give us your blessings."