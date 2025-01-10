B. Jaya: Remembering a Prominent Telugu Film Director on Her Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad : B. Jaya, one of the few women directors to make a mark in Telugu cinema after stalwarts like Bhanumathi and Vijaya Nirmala, is remembered today on her birth anniversary. Born on January 11, 1964, in Ravulapalem, East Godavari district, Jaya transitioned from journalism to filmmaking and left a distinct imprint on the industry.

Jaya began her career as a cinema journalist with Andhra Jyothi and later worked with Indian Express. Known for her bold and straightforward articles, she quickly gained recognition. In 1994, along with her husband and noted PR professional B.A. Raju, she launched Superhit Film Weekly, a magazine that became a significant platform for film journalism.

Her directorial debut came with Chantigadu, which gained commercial success. She later directed films like Premikulu, Gundamma Gari Manavadu, Savaal, Lovely, and Vaishakam. Her films often appealed to family audiences and were known for their straightforward storytelling.

Jaya's contributions to Telugu cinema extended beyond direction, as she maintained close associations with journalists, filmmakers, and technicians. Her sudden demise in 2018 left a void in the industry. On her birth anniversary, many in the film fraternity pay tribute to her legacy, acknowledging her journey from journalist to director and her role in shaping Telugu cinema’s narrative.