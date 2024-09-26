B-town blockbuster ‘Stree 2’starts streaming on Amazon Prime

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has achieved an incredible milestone by becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹600 crore nett mark, solidifying its dominance at the box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy features stellar performances from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, who reprise their pivotal roles from the first film.

The latest development is that Stree 2 is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, viewers must pay a rental fee of ₹349 to watch it, or they can wait a few more days for the film to be available for free streaming. Currently, the movie is only offered in Hindi, though it is expected to release in other Indian languages on OTT platforms soon.

The film also boasts impressive performances from supporting actors Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the Maddock Films and Jio Studios banners, Stree 2 continues to make waves in the industry with its entertaining blend of horror and humor. Fans are eagerly awaiting its wider release on streaming platforms as the film enjoys its monumental success.