B-Town getting influenced by south films

As we all know remake films are the rage and of late, a lot of South Indian films, especially Telugu and Tamil movies are being remade in Hindi. The trend of South films getting remade in Bollywood has taken over in the film industry like a boss.

Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster "Arjun Reddy" remake in Hindi titled "Kabir Singh" was a huge success and since then, a lot of South movies are being picked for the Hindi remake. Later, Raghava Lawrence's horror film "Kanchana" was remade in Hindi titled "Laxmi Bomb" and Deva Katta's "Prasthanam" collected some good numbers. There are a lot of South movies that are currently in progress for the Hindi remake. However, here's a look at some movies that are being remade in B-town.

Jersey

Nani starrer Telugu sports-drama "Jersey" which bagged positive reviews is being remade in Bollywood and the makers have already completed the major part of the film. Shahid Kapoor has stepped into Nani's shoes for one of the much-awaited remakes. Gowtam Tinnanuri himself is directing the remake version as well. Mrunal Thakur will be seen as the female lead in Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

Soorarai Pottru

Suriya starrer "Soorarai Pottru" is getting a Hindi remake, which will be directed by Sudha Kongara who helmed the original film in Tamil. The film was made in Telugu also titled "Aakasam Nee Haddura" and turned out to be a massive hit. Suriya's performance in the film was appreciated by the audiences. Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian will be partnering on the Hindi film.



Thadam

The makers of "Kabir" had announced that they were collaborating for the fourth time for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film "Thadam". The film was being remade in Hindi and Sidharth Malhotra was set to star in the dual roles. Mrunal Thakur is casted as the female lead. While nothing about the film has been revealed yet after the announcement, there are reports that makers have replaced Sidharth with Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur. The original version featured Arjun Vijay in double role.

Khaithi

Ajay Devgn will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, "Khaithi". Ajay Devgn is stepping into Karthi's shoes for this role. The original version of the film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was also released in Telugu and collected huge in box-office.

Vikram Vedha

Bollywood also opened the doors for Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan combo entertainer "Vikram Vedha". Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in their roles. The Tamil movie, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, had Madhavan playing the role of a hard-nosed cop Vikram and Sethupathi as gangster Vedha. The writer-director duo is on board to direct the Hindi remake as well.

HIT

Vishwak Sen's Telugu film titled "HIT" is now being remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu itself who helmed the original. Dil Raju is bankrolling the film. The film deals with thrilling elements.

Anniyan

2005 Tamil blockbuster "Anniyan" is being remade in Hindi with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The yet-untitled project will be helmed by director Shankar and produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. The original version of the film saw Vikram in the lead role. The film was blockbuster in both Tamil and Telugu. Now it's going to check its luck in B-town.

Chatrapathi

Prabhas and Rajamouli's successful film "Chatrapathi" is now in pre-production works for its Hindi remake. Bellamkonda Srinivas is making his debut in Bollywood with this blockbuster. VV VInayak who launched Srinivas with "Alludu Seenu" is helming the project.



RX 100

Karthikeya and Payal Rajput's romantic blockbuster "RX 100" has been titled "Tadap" in Hindi. The remake version will mark the debut of actor Suniel Shetty son Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria plays the lady interest of Ahan. Milan Luthria is directing and bankrolling the project.