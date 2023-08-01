Live
Babil Khan Hailed as India's Own Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet
India's Rising Sensation Babil Khan Earns Praises for Channeling Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet's Charisma
Actor Babil Khan who made his debut with the film Qala has won audiences' hearts with his stellar performance and acting prowess. The actor is not only known for his acting but has also created waves in the industry with his fearless and bold fashion choices. Time and again, Babil Khan has shattered norms, pushed boundaries, and emerged as a rising fashion icon in India.
Babil Khan shines as a true trendsetter and is an icon to Gen Z. Fans have often drawn comparisons of Babil with international style icons like Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet. His distinctive sense of fashion has caught the attention of netizens, earning him widespread admiration. With each appearance, Babil has been experimenting with a variety of styles, and there is nothing that he can't pull off. Hence, fans have called him India's answer to Harry Styles and Timothee.
Let's take a closer look at some of Babil's style choices:
Daring Crop Top Fusion
Babil's outfit is a perfect blend of bold colors, traditional style elements, and a daring twist with the crop top - an item not often seen in men's wardrobes resonating with the sentiment that fashion knows no gender.
Babil's confidence in embracing unconventional fashion elements like the pink crop top, commonly associated with feminine attire, challenged the normative gender boundaries in fashion.
Traditional Twist with Sheer Sophistication
Babil stood making a bold style statement. The elegant dhoti pants paired with a sheer shirt adorned with pink rose designs, seamlessly fuse traditional aesthetics with contemporary fashion in true Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla style.
Whimsical Moth Embroidery Elegance
Babil looked truly stylish in a bandh gala ensemble intricately embroidered with a moth pattern. This unconventional design added a whimsical touch to the otherwise traditional attire, proving once again that Babil's sartorial choices are a perfect blend of classic and contemporary elements.
Sophisticated Air of Mystery
Babil turned heads in a brown tunic and beige overcoat, paired smartly with green printed trousers. The outfit was tied together with a black hat, adding an air of mystery and sophistication. The ensemble was an excellent display of Babil's ability to pair unconventional colors and patterns into a cohesive, stylish look.