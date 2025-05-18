Babil Khan steps away from hindi remake of ‘Baby’; Sai Rajesh responds

Babil Khan, son of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, has officially exited the Hindi remake of the 2023 Telugu blockbuster Baby. Taking to Instagram, Babil revealed that while he and director Sai Rajesh had set out to create something magical, unforeseen circumstances led to a halt in their collaboration. The young actor announced that he would be taking a break from acting, expressing gratitude and best wishes to the film’s team.

“With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I began this journey. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. I will be taking some time off and wish the best to the team,” Babil wrote.

Director Sai Rajesh responded warmly, calling Babil one of the most talented and hardworking actors he has met. “I will miss my Hero! I respect his decision to prioritize self-care and wish him all the best,” he shared.

Interestingly, Babil’s exit follows a recent online spat between the actor and the director, where Babil had also posted an emotional video criticizing Bollywood’s biases. Although both parties deleted their posts, the incident hinted at underlying tensions.

The original Baby, directed by Sai Rajesh and starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, was a major success in Telugu cinema. With Babil stepping away, anticipation now builds over who will take on the lead role in the much-awaited Hindi adaptation.