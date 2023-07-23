‘Baby’ collections: Film touches Rs 60 Cr mark in 9 days

“Baby,” featuring young actors Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin hit theaters on July 14, 2023, and has turned into a blockbuster.

The director of the movie is Sai Rajesh. Even after the release of several other movies, “Baby” continues to perform well at ox-office as it enters its second week. The movie grossed Rs. 60.3 crores worldwide in just 9 days.

“Baby” is produced by SKN under the banner of Mass Movie Makers and showcases a stellar ensemble cast, including Harsha Chemudu, Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana. Vijay Bulganin cronned music to this cult classic.