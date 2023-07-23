Live
- CVoter Survey: Near majority thinks INDIA is a good idea
- Afghanistan: Death toll in flash floods rises to 26
- 12th century Quarry identified at Mannanur Quarries of the Kalyana Chalukyas explored at Mannanur Ghat road
- Only 0.8% electric vehicles in country out of 34 crore vehicles registered
- PM Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' on July 28
- Four-year-old falls into a borewell in Nalanda, rescue operations on
- Doctor’s decomposed body found in Cuttack
- Mohanlal’s PAN Indian project ‘Vrushabha’ kick-starts today
- Two dead after car overturns at Kalaparru tollgate in Eluru
- ‘Baby’ collections: Film touches Rs 60 Cr mark in 9 days
Highlights
“Baby,” featuring young actors Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin hit theaters on July 14, 2023
“Baby,” featuring young actors Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin hit theaters on July 14, 2023, and has turned into a blockbuster.
The director of the movie is Sai Rajesh. Even after the release of several other movies, “Baby” continues to perform well at ox-office as it enters its second week. The movie grossed Rs. 60.3 crores worldwide in just 9 days.
“Baby” is produced by SKN under the banner of Mass Movie Makers and showcases a stellar ensemble cast, including Harsha Chemudu, Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana. Vijay Bulganin cronned music to this cult classic.
