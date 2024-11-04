Live
Just In
‘Baby John’ taster cut: Varun Dhawan shines
Blockbuster director Atlee, in collaboration with Jio Studios, A For Apple, and Cine1 Studios, has released the exciting taster cut for the highly anticipated Hindi film Baby John. Starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, this teaser offers a gripping glimpse into the film, directed by Kalees, set to release on December 25, 2024.
The nearly two-minute teaser begins with a touching narration by a young girl, who likens a group of ants overpowering an elephant to Baby John's dynamic character. Varun Dhawan masterfully portrays Baby John, a fierce cop who also embodies the warmth of a devoted father, skilled chef, and action hero. His transition from high-octane action to tender family moments is accentuated by dramatic slow-motion sequences and an electrifying background score.
Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi play pivotal roles, while Jackie Shroff brings intensity as the film's antagonist. Produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John promises to be a cinematic treat with Thaman's stirring music further enhancing the film's emotional depth. With this taster cut, anticipation for the film has soared, setting the stage for an unforgettable Christmas release.