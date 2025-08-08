Back to the 90s: Bangalore, Get Ready to Enjoy a Nostalgic Night with Kumar Sanu

If you are a huge fan of 90s Bollywood music, then we have got some exciting news for you. Kumar Sanu – the melody king of Bollywood is performing live at Phoenix Market City, Bangalore. Known to have delivered some timeless classics, this live concert is sure to take the audience through a nostalgic lane.

The concert promises to take you back to one of the most romantic eras of Bollywood. Known for its vibrant night life and love for music, Bangalore is sure to have a magical night with Kumar Sanu. So, don’t miss the chance to witness the magic live in action.

About Kumar Sanu

Born Kedarnath Bhattacharya, Kumar Sanu adopted his stage name at the instruction of maestros Kalyanji-Anandji, as his voice resembled that of the acclaimed Kishore Kumar. His career soared after his breakthrough in the 1990 film Aashiqui, where he sang all but one track—an album that became a massive hit and established him as the voice of romance.

Over the subsequent years, Sanu delivered one after the other blockbuster hits, earning five consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer from 1990 to 1994 for films like Saajan, Deewana, Baazigar, and 1942: A Love Story.

Some Classic Hits to expect in this Live Concert

Tujhe Dekha To – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai – Saajan

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen – Baazigar

Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain– Pardes

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha – 1942: A Love Story

Chura Ke Dil Mera -Main Khiladi Tu Anari

This performance isn’t just a concert—it’s a time capsule. For many, it’s a walk down memory lane, while for others, it’s an introduction to the golden era of Bollywood music. Kumar Sanu’s voice defined the decade—effortlessly conveying romance, longing, heartbreak, and joy with authenticity. Even today, he remains fondly remembered as the 'King of Melody'.

Date, Time and Venue:

Saturday, August 09, 2025

6.00 PM

Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, Bangalore