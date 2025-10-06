‘Bad Boy Karthik’ action teaser unveiled

Hero Naga Shaurya is all set to thrill audiences in a power-packed role in his upcoming out-and-out action entertainer ‘Bad Boy Karthik’. The film, which made a strong first impression with its striking first-look poster released on the actor’s birthday, is helmed by debutant director Raam Desina (Ramesh) and produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the banner of Sri Vaishnavi Films. The songs released so far have also become super hits. After much anticipation, the makers have finally dropped the teaser, and it’s every bit worth the wait.

The teaser introduces Naga Shaurya in a rugged, aggressive, and stylish new avatar. Packed with intense action sequences and high-octane moments, it shows him in a massy character. Apart from Shaurya, the teaser also unveils key cast members such as Vidhi, Samuthirakani, Naresh VK, Saikumar, Mime Gopi, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji—hinting at a blend of intense drama and rib-tickling comedy.

Naga Shaurya’s screen presence impresses right from the get-go, with sharp dialogue delivery, commanding body language, and attitude. Vennela Kishore and others promise a healthy dose of humour amid the action.

Director Raam Desina has crafted a commercial entertainer tailored for the masses, laced with style and energy. The visuals are sleek and vibrant, thanks to Rasool Ellore’s dynamic cinematography. Adding to the excitement is Harris Jayaraj’s powerful score, marking his much-awaited comeback to Telugu cinema.

With solid production values from Sri Vaishnavi Films and a teaser that amps up expectations, ‘Bad Boy Karthik’ is set to make a roaring impact when it hits the big screens soon.