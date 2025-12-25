Bad Girlz: A colourful girls-trip comedy

Bad Girlz is positioned as a youthful comedy entertainer that blends friendship, crime, and emotion into a breezy package. Directed by Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi (Munna), the film banks heavily on humour, pace, and the lively chemistry between its four female leads.

Story

Set primarily in Hyderabad and Malaysia, the story follows four hostel friends—Rosy Reddy, Malleswari, Mercy, and Venkat Laxmi. When two of them get engaged, the gang decides to celebrate their last days of spinsterhood with a fun-filled vacation to Malaysia, planned with the help of their elder sister Sravanthi. What begins as a carefree girls’ trip soon spirals into chaos when a dreaded criminal named Anaconda plans a bombing in Malaysia, while a women trafficking gang sets its sights on the four friends. How the girls navigate these threats, using courage, presence of mind, and unity, forms the rest of the narrative, mixing comedy, suspense, and emotion.

Performances

Anchal Gowda, PayalChengappa, Roshini, and Yashna bring youthful energy to the film and share a convincing on-screen bond. Their camaraderie, reactions, and comic timing drive much of the entertainment. Moin and Rohan Surya provide able support, adding humour at key moments. Renu Desai appears in a strong role, while Raja Ravindra as a Malaysian cop leaves a mark. SravanthiChokarapu plays a key role, and brief appearances by Thagubothu Ramesh add to the fun.

Technicalities

Director Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi keeps the screenplay lively, especially in the second half, where the pace picks up and the stakes rise. Anup Rubens’ music is a major strength, with energetic songs and an effective background score enhanced by Oscar Chandra Bose’s lyrics. Arli Ganesh’s cinematography gives the film a glossy look, with Malaysia’s locales adding visual appeal. Production values are decent, with extensive overseas shooting lending scale.

Analysis

While the premise is familiar, the film aims to keep things engaging with its overseas setting, quirky characters, and a late emotional twist. Bad Girlz works best when it embraces its quirky, fun tone and focuses on friendship-driven humour. Though the storyline is predictable and the first half uneven, the engaging second half and emotional climax make it a passable, light-hearted watch for fans of casual comedy thrillers.

Rating: 2.75/5