Badava Rascal helps Guruprasad, Dhananjay bury the hatchet

Bengaluru: Actor Dhananjay and director Guruprasad shared a very close bond and their friendship was quite evident as they worked together for three films. However Dhananjay's reported exit from the Guruprasad team ended the happy relationship. At one stage Guruprasad alleged that the actor betrayed him. But now all that is past as Badava Rascal, being directed by Shankar Guru, set the stage for the two old friends to bury their hatchet. Guruprasad made a guest appearance in the climax shot.



Dhananjay and Shankar Guru are happy to have director-actor Guruprasad as part of the climax sequences in Badava Rascal. It was an exciting moment for the director to have his mentor play a part in his debut venture. Badava Rascal, made under the banner of Daali Pictures, will be the first production venture coming from the actor's banner; the action family entertainer will show the two popular directors of Sandalwood -- Guruprasad and Vijaya Prasad -- in the climax shot in an important role.

According to a source close to the team, Badava Rascal is an action family entertainer and wanted to bring a magical end to the film and thought of only Guruprasad in a guest appearance. However, Dhananjay agreed to approach Guruprasad by putting recent years' episodes behind and to develop a professional bonding. Later was Guruprasad turn, who readily agreed and even completed his shooting in his signature style. The team claims that Guruprasad's two-minute sequence will definitely hold the viewers' attraction at the end of the film.

The film features Amrutha Iyengar in the lead role, along with Nagabhushan and Tara. It has music composed by Vasuki Vaibhav and cinematography by Preetha Jayaram. Badava Rascal is Dhananjay's first production venture made under his Daali Pictures, and he is thrilled with the journey.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay is looking forward to the release of Salaga, Yuvarathnaa, and Pogaru that features him in prominent roles. The actor also has a film with ad filmmaker, Jai Sankar. The film that marks DOP Tirru's debut in Sandalwood was shot during the lockdown. Post Badava Rascal, Dhananjay will begin shooting for Rohit Padaki's Rathnan Prapancha, and is simultaneously preparing to play the role of MP Jayaraj (first-ever don of Bengaluru underworld) in Shoonya directorial, Head Bush.