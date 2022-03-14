BAFTA Awards 2022: Dune Bag Multiple Trophies And Power Of The Dog Wins The ‘Best Film’ Award

The most-awaited BAFTA 2022 award ceremony was held last night in London… The event was filled with the glamorous looks of Hollywood actors. They shined in the designer outfits and also rocked the stage with their amazing performances. Rebel Wilson hosted the event and she is back to the stage after 2020 as last year's award function was held virtually due to the pandemic.



As Dune bagged a total of 11 nominations, we will check out the winner's list to know how many awards it bagged this year…

Best Film

• Belfast

• Don't Look Up

• Dune

• Licorice Pizza

• The Power of the Dog *WINNER*

Director

• Aleem Khan – After Love

• Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

• Audrey Diwan – Happening

• Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

• Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog *WINNER*

• Julia Ducournau – Titane

Original Screenplay

• Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

• Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

• Adam McKay – Don't Look Up

• Zach Baylin – King Richard

• Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza *WINNER*

Adapted Screenplay

• Sian Heder – CODA *WINNER*

• Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

• Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve – Dune

• Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

• Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Leading Actress

• Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

• Alana Haim – Licorice Pizz

• Emilia Jones – CODA

• Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

• Joanna Scanlan – After Love *WINNER*

• Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

• Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

• Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

• Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

• Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up

• Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

• Will Smith – King Richard *WINNER*

Supporting Actress

• Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

• Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

• Ariana DeBose – West Side Story *WINNER*

• Ann Dowd – Mass

• Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

• Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

• Mike Faist – West Side Story

• Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

• Troy Kotsur – CODA *WINNER*

• Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon

• Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

• Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

• After Love

• Ali & Ava

• Belfast *WINNER*

• Boiling Point

• Cyrano

• Everybody's Talking About Jamie

• House of Gucci

• Last Night in Soho

• No Time to Die

• Passing

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director or Producer

• After love

• Boiling Point

• The Harder They Fall *WINNER*

• Keyboard Fantasies

• Passing

Film Not In The English Language

• Drive My Car *WINNER*

• The Hand of God

• Parallel Mothers

• Petite Maman

• The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

• Becoming Costeau

• Cow

• Flee

• The Rescue

• Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) *WINNER*

Animated Film

• Encanto *WINNER*

• Flee

• Luca

• The Mitchells vs the Machines

Original Score

• Daniel Pemberton – Being the Ricardos

• Nicholas Britell – Don't Look Up

• Hans Zimme – Dune *WINNER*

• Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

• Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Casting

• Carolyn McLeod – Boiling Point

• Francine Maisler – Dune

• Massimo Appollo – The Hand of God

• Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman – King Richard

• Cindy Tolan – West Side Story *WINNER*

Cinematography

• Dune *WINNER*

• Nightmare Alley

• No Time to Die

• The Power of the Dog

• The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing

• Belfast

• Dune

• Licorice Pizza

• No Time to Die *WINNER*

• Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production Design

• Cyrano

• Dune *WINNER*

• The French Dispatch

• Nightmare Alley

• West Side Story

Costume Design

• Cruella *WINNER*

• Cyrano

• Dune

• The French Dispatch

• Nightmare Alley

Make Up & Hair

• Cruella

• Cyrano

• Dune

• The Eyes of Tammy Faye *WINNER*

• House of Gucci

Sound

• Dune *WINNER*

• Last Night in Soho

• No Time to Die

• A Quiet Place Part II

• West Side Story

Special Visual Effects

• Dune *WINNER*

• Free Guy

• Ghostbusters: Afterlife

• The Matrix Resurrections

• No Time to Die

British Short Animation

• Affairs of the Art

• Do Not Feed the Pigeons *WINNER*

• Night of the Living Dread

British Short Film

• The Black Cop *WINNER*

• Femme

• The Palace

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

• Lashana Lynch *WINNER*

• Ariana DeBose

• Harris Dickinson

• Millicent Simmonds

• Kodi Smit-Mcphee

Congratulations to all the winners…