Live
- India to host 2027 Coast Guard Global Summit in Chennai
- Indian Navy’s new diving support craft launched in Kolkata
- SG Pipers retain 17 men's team players ahead of Hockey India League season 2 auction
- Asia Cup: We'll assess the condition to pick bowling attack against India, says Saim Ayub
- Jennifer Aniston tears up while talking about her first canine friend
- When Sunil Dutt spoke about his conservative mother, possible apprehension to his marriage with Nargis
- Tesla Filing Accidentally Hints at Real Meaning Behind Elon Musk’s xAI
- Smartwatch, fitness tracker may help detect abnormalities in pregnancy
- Sleep, Stress and Sugar: The Lifestyle Factors That Decide If Your Food Truly Nourishes You
- Union MoS Savitri Thakur visits flood-hit Himachal, reviews progress of relief work
‘Bakasura Restaurant’ spices up OTT, climbs to trending charts
Telugu horror-comedy Bakasura Restaurant is serving up success on streaming platforms, quickly becoming a hot favorite among digital audiences....
Telugu horror-comedy Bakasura Restaurant is serving up success on streaming platforms, quickly becoming a hot favorite among digital audiences. Within just three days of its OTT debut, the film has managed to grab the 6th spot among India’s trending Telugu titles on Prime Video, marking an impressive milestone for the quirky entertainer.
The movie features a talented cast including Praveen, Harsha Chemudu, Shining Phani, Krishna Bhagavan, and Srikanth Iyengar, who bring together a perfect blend of humor and spookiness. Unlike conventional horror tales, Bakasura Restaurant thrives on its offbeat narrative style and witty performances, offering viewers both laughter and thrills in equal measure.
Adding to its growing popularity, the film is not restricted to a single platform. Along with its successful run on Prime Video, it is also streaming on Sun NXT in both Telugu and Tamil, ensuring that it reaches a wider audience base across language preferences.
The dual-genre experiment of horror and comedy has clearly struck a chord with viewers, as word-of-mouth and social media chatter continue to fuel its rise. For fans looking for something unconventional yet entertaining, Bakasura Restaurant has quickly become a go-to recommendation this season.
With its rapid climb in streaming charts and enthusiastic reception, the film has firmly established itself as one of the most buzzworthy Telugu releases in the OTT space right now.