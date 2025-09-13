‘Bakasura Restaurant’ spices up OTT, climbs to trending charts

Telugu horror-comedy Bakasura Restaurant is serving up success on streaming platforms, quickly becoming a hot favorite among digital audiences. Within just three days of its OTT debut, the film has managed to grab the 6th spot among India’s trending Telugu titles on Prime Video, marking an impressive milestone for the quirky entertainer.

The movie features a talented cast including Praveen, Harsha Chemudu, Shining Phani, Krishna Bhagavan, and Srikanth Iyengar, who bring together a perfect blend of humor and spookiness. Unlike conventional horror tales, Bakasura Restaurant thrives on its offbeat narrative style and witty performances, offering viewers both laughter and thrills in equal measure.

Adding to its growing popularity, the film is not restricted to a single platform. Along with its successful run on Prime Video, it is also streaming on Sun NXT in both Telugu and Tamil, ensuring that it reaches a wider audience base across language preferences.

The dual-genre experiment of horror and comedy has clearly struck a chord with viewers, as word-of-mouth and social media chatter continue to fuel its rise. For fans looking for something unconventional yet entertaining, Bakasura Restaurant has quickly become a go-to recommendation this season.

With its rapid climb in streaming charts and enthusiastic reception, the film has firmly established itself as one of the most buzzworthy Telugu releases in the OTT space right now.