Balakrishna Welcomes Chandrababu Naidu as First Guest on ‘Unstoppable Season 4’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will be the first guest on season 4 of actor Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable, airing on Aha. Naidu shot the episode recently, and pictures and videos surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

Chandrababu Naidu filmed the first episode on Sunday. The talk show’s team shared photos showing Balakrishna greeting him with flowers. A video on X captures the two exiting a vanity van as they headed to the set. This marks Chandrababu's second appearance on the show. He appeared in season 2 alongside his son, Nara Lokesh.

Last time, the conversation blended personal and professional topics, given that Balakrishna’s daughter, Brahmani, is married to Lokesh. It will be interesting to see what they discuss this time, especially since Chandrababu has returned to power in Andhra Pradesh after several years. The first episode of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ will stream on Aha on October 25 at 8:30 PM.

Recently, Aha released an animated trailer showcasing Balakrishna as a superhero to promote the new season. This season will celebrate Balakrishna’s 50-year legacy in the film industry.

Sources close to the production told Hindustan Times that Dulquer Salmaan filmed an episode with the team for his upcoming film Lucky Bhaskar. According to the source, “DQ came with the team of Lucky Bhaskar and had a lot of fun.” The source also mentioned that Allu Arjun brought surprises for his episode. His segment is expected to be intriguing, as he revealed many unknown facts.

At the season 4 announcement, Balakrishna shared that many approached him to host a talk show. However, he accepted the offer for Unstoppable only because Allu Aravind asked him to. Balakrishna stated, “Many people have approached me to host various shows, but I did not agree. I chose to do this show because Arvind garu asked me.” He acknowledged the contributions of the many heroes, directors, and producers who have appeared on the show. Their participation has been crucial to its success, as they have answered even the most awkward questions patiently.

Stay tuned for the first episode of Unstoppable with Chandrababu Naidu on October 25.