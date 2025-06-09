Balayya returns with a roar: 'Akhanda 2 – Thandavam' teaser sets screens ablaze

After the massive success of Akhanda in 2021, the dynamic duo of Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu are back with the much-anticipated sequel, Akhanda 2, which comes with the powerful tagline Thandavam. The film promises to raise the bar even higher, and the recently unveiled teaser has only amplified the excitement among fans ahead of Balakrishna’s birthday.

The teaser, released just a day before Balakrishna's birthday, showcases the actor in his iconic avatar, radiating raw energy and intensity. It’s a high-voltage glimpse into what appears to be a full-on commercial spectacle, loaded with all the massy elements fans crave from a Balayya-Boyapati collaboration.

Shot in part at the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Akhanda 2 is set to blend spiritual themes with adrenaline-pumping action. Director Boyapati Sreenu once again taps into Balayya’s magnetic screen presence, delivering high-octane sequences and showcasing the actor’s powerful on-screen persona with finesse.

Adding further fire to the teaser is SS Thaman’s electrifying background score, which perfectly complements the visual grandeur. The action choreography is another highlight, intensifying the film’s overall appeal.

The film features Pragya Jaiswal and Samyukta Menon as the female leads, while Aadhi Pinisetty takes on the role of the antagonist. Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopinath Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, Akhanda 2 – Thandavam is shaping up to be one of the most awaited theatrical events of the year.

With a gripping teaser already creating waves, the sequel promises nothing short of a feast for the masses. All eyes are now on its release date.