Bandi Saroj Kumar’s Parakramam set for Summer release

Aiming at the upcoming cricket season, a new film, Parakramam, that revolves around the gully cricket is getting ready for this Summer 2024 release. Parakramam is being helmed by Bandi Saroj Kumar, who is famous for his recent cult Mangalyam on digital platforms. The director is known for his earlier three releases on digital platforms, which were released in the ‘Watch & Pay’ method. With the help and support of the fans that developed through his previous digital releases,he is now coming to the big screen.

Like his earlier films, Bandi Saroj kumar is once again handling multiple crafts right from being a director to lyric writer, editing the movie, composing music and finally producing it under his BSK Mainstream banner. The ace cinematographer, Venkat R Prasad, who is known for his craftsmanship in films like Pournami and 100% Love, is handling Cinematography for this film.

And Kali SR Ashok is the sound designer, who has worked and gained a good name as a technician for the director's previous films.

Bandi Saroj Kumar is playing the male lead, while classical dancer Sruthi Samanvi is playing the female lead, along with Naga Lakshmi. And the interesting thing is that the director is going to introduce around 50 new actors and most of them are from theatre arts background.

The film's post production works are going at a rapid pace. The official teaser is going to be launched in a few days, along with the release date announcement.








