Bappi Lahiri records song with Rituparna Sengupta for Durga Puja

Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has introduced actress Rituparna Sengupta as a singer on the occasion of Durga Puja. He recently recorded a duet with her titled 'Phoolmati', a popular song with a folk tune.

"Rituparna has established herself as a great actress, now her fans will see a new side of her as a singer. She has sung the song beautifully," says Bappi.

Rituparna Sengupta is known for her works in Bengali and Hindi cinema. From essaying the widow in Aparna Sen's 'Paromitar Ek Din' to playing the role of a prostitute in Buddhadeb Dasgupta's 'Mondo Meyer Upakhyan', Sengupta has done diverse kinds of roles.

She also talks about her passion for singing and adds: "I love to sing. I have always had a knack for singing. I have sung Tagore songs in some movies but never recorded a wonderful unique piece like this on a tune given by Bappi Da. When Bappi Da came up with the song to record with me, I knew it's the best opportunity for me to discover the singer in me."