Live
- $1.3 trillion opportunity for EV revolution in emerging Asia, India holds the future: Report
- 1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8
- A Quick View of Lung Cancer Causes, Symptoms, Treatments, and Preventions
- 'Politics is filled with poison today’: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt response to Kharge's letter on threats to Rahul Gandhi
- 4 crore members in 18 days: BJP’s membership drive achieves new milestone
- Grundfos Unveils Innovative Pumping Solutions for a Sustainable Future at Industry End-User Fair 2024
- Harley’s Fine Bakery Sets Sights on Global Expansion
- LIC MF launches new manufacturing fund, NFO available till Oct 4
- Enough is enough, says Elon Musk over US FAA fining SpaceX ‘for trivia’
- Tirupati laddu controversy: Chandrababu reviews, seeks report from TTD EO
Just In
‘Baraat Anthem’ from ‘MAD Square’: Youthful and energetic
Sithara Entertainments, that favorite destination to serve hits, comes with the much-awaited "Baraat Anthem" for its sequel to the blockbuster hit,...
Sithara Entertainments, that favorite destination to serve hits, comes with the much-awaited "Baraat Anthem" for its sequel to the blockbuster hit, MAD. The first film, which was all about the comedic camaraderie of three friends pursuing college days, became an instant hit and favorite with raw comedy. The boys are back again in the action-packed entertainer MAD MAXX, and excitement among fans is now on another level.
The first promo number was "Laddu GaniPelli," which was rendered by BheemsCeciroleo, who earlier delivered the chart-busting hit "Kallajodu College Papa" from MAD. It carries the same energy as the initial, however, the fun natural beats which will surely make all viewers in theaters dance. He himself sung this track with folk singer Mangili, and the lyrics were written by KarsalaShyam.
The MAD boys – SangeethShobhan, NarneNithin, and Ram Nithin – are back with electrifying dance moves, bringing a nostalgic twist to their steps from the original film. The catchy beats and playful lyrics make "Laddu GaniPelli" a standout addition to the sequel’s album.
Directed by Kalyan Shankar, MAD Square reunites ace technicians like cinematographer ShamdatSainudeen and editor NavinNooli. The film is produced by HaarikaSuryadevara, Sai Soujanya, and Srikara Studios.