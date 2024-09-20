‘Baraat Anthem’ from ‘MAD Square’: Youthful and energetic

Sithara Entertainments, that favorite destination to serve hits, comes with the much-awaited "Baraat Anthem" for its sequel to the blockbuster hit, MAD. The first film, which was all about the comedic camaraderie of three friends pursuing college days, became an instant hit and favorite with raw comedy. The boys are back again in the action-packed entertainer MAD MAXX, and excitement among fans is now on another level.

The first promo number was "Laddu GaniPelli," which was rendered by BheemsCeciroleo, who earlier delivered the chart-busting hit "Kallajodu College Papa" from MAD. It carries the same energy as the initial, however, the fun natural beats which will surely make all viewers in theaters dance. He himself sung this track with folk singer Mangili, and the lyrics were written by KarsalaShyam.





The MAD boys – SangeethShobhan, NarneNithin, and Ram Nithin – are back with electrifying dance moves, bringing a nostalgic twist to their steps from the original film. The catchy beats and playful lyrics make "Laddu GaniPelli" a standout addition to the sequel’s album.



Directed by Kalyan Shankar, MAD Square reunites ace technicians like cinematographer ShamdatSainudeen and editor NavinNooli. The film is produced by HaarikaSuryadevara, Sai Soujanya, and Srikara Studios.