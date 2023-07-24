Barkha: A soulful melody of the season

The first drop of rain takes us down memory lane! The first shower of monsoon flows into our souls! Oriyon Music’s latest track ‘Barkha’ unites Sunidhi Chauhan, Irshad Kamil and Arijit Singh, the three diverse talent of music, to celebrate the ravishing beauty and connections of rains.

Distributed by Saregama India Ltd., ‘Barkha’ is a song that embodies the essence of monsoon, showcasing its heartwarming as well as heartbreaking side. Monsoon may be a celebration of romance, but it is also a time that reminds us of the special people who got away.

With Sunidhi Chauhan’s spellbinding vocals, Arijit Singh’s melodious composition and Irshad Kamil’s serene lyrics, ‘Barkha’ brings together the greatest talents of the Indian music industry to craft a song that will melt its way into our hearts.

‘Barkha’ also boasts of a sublime music video that features Elisha Mayor and Rishav Basu in lead roles. Shot in the bespoke bylanes of Jiaganj in West Bengal, the video perfectly captures the tone of the song, as it sees the two actors exude an earthy and endearing chemistry.

Talking about the track, Sunidhi Chauhan said, “Barkha is not just a song, but a mood and a character in itself. This soothing tune talks about love, separation, reunion and so much more. We are paying an ode to the monsoon as well as the emotions connected with rains. It was an absolute delight collaborating with Arijit on this track, and I am looking forward to listeners experiencing the timeless magic of this song”.

Expressing his views on their latest release, an official spokesperson from Oriyon Music , said, “Oriyon Music has associated with talented artists in the industry, and always given them the space to explore their passions. Barkha’s beautifully crafted music video perfectly complements the vibe of the song, and we look forward to listeners enjoy and re-imagine their connection with Rain”.

Speaking about the journey behind Barkha’s lyrics, Irshad Kamil said, “Penning the lyrics for Barkha made me very nostalgic. Rains are much more than a season; they are an emotion for so many people. I wanted to imbibe those emotions into the lyrics, and I hope listeners all over the country connect with the sublime theme of this song”.

Releasing on 24th July, and the monsoon descending upon us with full glory, ‘Barkha’ seems to be the perfect track to cherish the memorable charm of the season.