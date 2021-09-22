'Beast' Nelson's new film stars Siva Karthikeyan as Varun "Doctor"

Sivakarthikeyan's new film "Doctor" directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar to have a simultaneous release in Telugu & Tamil on October 9th.



Produced by Kotapadi. J. Rajesh of K. J. R Studios in association with SK Productions & Ganga Entertainments banner, movie has garnered immense hype from all-over.



Anirudh Ravichander's Tamil songs are already Chartbuster hits & makers are soon planning to release the Telugu one's too.



Producer Kotapadi J Rajesh, KJR Studios, says, "Our movie is a perfect commercial entertainer. Beast Nelson has directed it extraordinarily starring Siva Karthikeyan & Priyanka Arul Mohan. We bagged profits with SK's Shakti earlier & expect the same with this one too. This mass entertainer will be a very different experience for the fans in theatres from October 9th"



Director Nelson Dilip Kumar says, "We're extremely happy to see movie gearing up for the theatrical release finally. My combo with Sivakarthikeyan & Anirudh has been a Blockbuster earlier & I'm pretty sure this one is a 100% entertainer too. Currently, I'm working on tight schedules of Beast."

