Beauties stepped in...

Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty made her Tollywood debut through Mythri Movie Makers banner "Uppena" along with Panja Vaisshnav Tej. She is popularly known as "Bebamma", which is her character's name. Before her debut movie release she signed another movie Nani's "Shyam Singha Roy". She will be next seen in Nagarjuna and Naga chaitanya's multi-starrer "Bangarraju". Her looks and innocent smile made youngsters to fall for her. Her craze in social media platforms shows how she influenced youth.

Ketika Sharma

Ketika has made her debut to Tollywood through Puri Jagan's production banner movie "Romantic" opposite to Akash Puri and later casted in Naga Shourya's "Lakshya". Ketika, who became an heart throb to youth is getting busy in Tollywood with multiple offers.

Sree Leela

Sree Leela worked in Kannada film industry and made her debut with "Kiss" and later entered Telugu film with "Pelli SandaD" opposite to Roshan. Even before her first movie release, she bagged another big project opposite Srimurali in the movie "Bharaate".

Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana works in television shows. After entering television with "Miley Jab Hum Tum" and "Balika Vadhu" as a child artist, Makwana rose to prominence and became a household name through her character Rachna in popular show "Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke", following which she went on to establish herself as one of the promising TV actresses with lead roles in several other television shows. Makwana made her Bollywood debut this year in the action thriller film "Antim" starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Faria Abdullah

Faria Abdullah, who is popularly known as Chitti from "Jathi Rathnalu" made her debut with that comedy entertainer and made her mark into Tollywood. Later she was casted in special role for "Most Eligible Bachelor" with Akhil. Her recent outing was a special number from "Bangarraju" which released recently and trending in social media platforms.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh started her career in the film industry as an assistant director and later ventured into acting with Amazon Prime Video's web series "The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye". She made her acting debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films's "Bunty Aur Babli 2" alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi in 2021.