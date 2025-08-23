‘Beauty’ teaser promises a heartfelt tale of love, family, and middle-class dreams

Vanara Celluloid, Zee Studios, and Maruthi Team Product have unveiled the emotionally rich and heartwarming teaser of their upcoming film Beauty. The film, set against the backdrop of middle-class life, beautifully captures the blend of youthful romance and the unbreakable bond between father and daughter.

Directed by JSS Vardhan, known for his acclaimed work in Geetha Subramanyam and Hello World, Beauty stars Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra in lead roles. The film is produced by Adidhala Vijayapal Reddy and Umesh Kumar Bansal, with the story and screenplay crafted by R V Subrahmanyam.

The teaser introduces viewers to the central female character while highlighting warm family moments, everyday humor, and relatable middle-class struggles. As the teaser progresses, it shifts to a more emotional tone, hinting at challenges, sacrifices, and the enduring strength of parental love at the core of the narrative.

The film also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Naresh, Vasuki, Nanda Gopal, Sonia Chowdhary, Nithin Prasanna, Murali Goud, and Prasad Behara. Backed by Vijay Bulganin’s soulful music and Shrie Sai Kumaar Daara’s striking cinematography, Beauty offers a visual and emotional experience that feels authentic and heartfelt.

With post-production wrapped up, Beauty is set for a theatrical release on September 19, and promises to be one of the most touching films of the year.