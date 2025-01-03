Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas daring character poster from ‘BSS12’ revealed on his birthday

Live
Bollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is gearing up for his most ambitious project yet, #BSS12, an action-packed occult thriller directed by debutant LudheerByreddy. Produced by Mahesh Chandu under the Moonshine Pictures banner and presented by Shiven Ramakrishna, this high-budget venture marks a significant milestone in Bellamkonda's career. With 35% of the shoot already completed, the film is poised to become one of the most talked-about releases of the year.
To commemorate Bellamkonda’s birthday, the makers unveiled a gripping character poster that perfectly encapsulates the film’s adventurous and daring essence. In the poster, Bellamkonda is seen in an audacious riding pose, perched on a bike with both legs on the seat, exuding a fearless, bold energy. The backdrop adds to the thrill—an expansive valley stretches before him while a fiery hill behind him takes the form of Lord Vishnu's Namalu, blending spiritual symbolism with intense action.
This occult thriller, set around a 400-year-old dasavatara temple, promises to take audiences on an unforgettable cinematic journey. The film features Samyuktha in the female lead role and includes a talented crew of seasoned professionals. Shivendra handles the cinematography, while Leon James composes the film’s music. Editing is by Karthika Srinivas R, and the art direction is managed by SrinagendraTangala.