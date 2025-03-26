Beyond the Box Office: The timeless message of Gandhi Thatha Chettu

Gandhi Thatha Chettu, produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, Sesha Sindhu Rao is trending on Amazon Prime Video this week. The movie has also received several international film festival awards.

Making a good film has become challenging in the Telugu film industry. Wherever you go, discussions revolve around how commercially successful a film is at the box office.

The other day, at Hyderabad Literature Festival, Amol Palekar spoke about how movies have become more about box office collections than the emotions they evoke or the experiences they provide. Films are increasingly being treated as a commercial business rather than an art form.

Gandhi Thatha Chettu is one of those rare films that defy this trend. The actors are authentic, the story is compelling, and overall, the film is deeply sensible in every way. It conveys a strong message about how living a content life is more important than chasing money.

(Spoilers ahead)

Early in the film, Thatha, Ramachandra Rao, played by Ananda Chakrapani, has a conversation with the village president, who asks him why he doesn’t support his son’s decision to move to the city in pursuit of a better life. Thatha responds, “If he were truly striving to achieve his life’s ambitions, I would have wholeheartedly encouraged him. But he is only going there to earn some money, to work as a security guard or a daily wage laborer.”

What Thatha means is that moving away in pursuit of dreams is meaningful only when one is passionate about what they want to do. However, if one leaves home solely to earn a living, it does not bring true fulfillment. His message is clear: everyone has a dream, and following that dream is more important than running after wages that provide only momentary satisfaction.

Ananda Chakrapani delivered a heartfelt performance as Ramachandrayya. Some actors are often overlooked by both audiences and filmmakers for unknown reasons. However, Ananda Chakrapani has brought Ramachandrayya’s character to life with genuine expressions that make a real impact. His acting in certain scenes truly draws attention to how he has been ignored by his own film industry.

The character of Thatha’s son, who is also Gandhi’s father, is written as an uninspired man who has lost faith in life’s deeper purpose. He has no ideals or goals—his only concern is earning enough money to pay a dowry for his daughter’s marriage. Having no dreams of his own, he, in turn, tries to crush the dreams of both his daughter and his father. At one point, he even considers marrying off his 13-year-old daughter simply because a drunken friend suggests it.

The film also highlights “nuvvulundalu”, sesame sweets that were once sold in small general stores across India before packaged foods took over. These sesame treats, mixed with jaggery, are rich in iron and beneficial for blood production. Usually, they were never stored for more than a week, ensuring their freshness. This is how beautifully Padmavati Malladi portrays the quality of life that should be preserved. Gandhi opts for these sesame sweets rather than the Alpenliebe candy that the shopkeeper offers her, reinforcing the theme of valuing health over trend.

The chettu (tree) that Ramachandrayya planted upon hearing of Gandhi’s death has been his friend, support, and confidant throughout his life. The way he treats the tree as another human being inspiringly illustrates how trees should be regarded. He explains how they provide oxygen and sustain life, and that humans have no right to harm them.

After Ramachandrayya’s death, the tree’s grief is portrayed in an incredibly poetic manner. The way the tree is shown mourning him, because he died worrying about it, is deeply moving. This moment, masterfully voiced by Tanikella Bharani, is sure to touch anyone’s heart.

The shopkeeper, boys who played Gandhi’s friends and other supporting actors add authenticity to the village backdrop, making the film feel even more immersive.

How does Gandhi, Ramachandrayya’s granddaughter, resolve her problems nonviolently?

Gandhi, played by Sukriti Veni, delivers a remarkably natural performance. She perfectly embodies the innocence and resilience of a 12- or 13-year-old girl. This is her debut film, and portraying a character as complex as Gandhi is no easy feat. She never expresses anger or hatred, and the way she resolves all her challenges through nonviolence is truly commendable.

One particularly striking moment is when she shaves her head to escape a forced marriage. While everyone knows hair grows back, the way the suitor, who comes to marry a 13-year-old, reacts upon seeing her bald, turning away in disgust, speaks volumes about societal attitudes toward marriage. Padmavati Malladi’s script is rich with such details, making it evident that she has studied the system and skillfully dismantled it through her writing. Her sarcasm toward societal norms is palpable in this scene.

Rag Mayur plays the ultimate antagonist, a figure who arrives to disrupt the harmony of the village. He is portrayed like Kali, the force of destruction that invades Satyakalam of that village. While the villagers struggled, they never considered selling their own land for money, until his arrival. Rag Mayur excels in his role, especially in the climax, when Gandhi, the very girl he considered his enemy, saves his life. She even endures a beating while protecting him. This act of kindness changes his perspective, leading him to abandon his destructive path.

The villagers only stop cutting down the tree when they see it bleeding, a powerful symbolic moment. This is the ultimate message Padmavati Malladi conveys: if you treat trees as fellow human beings, you will understand their true value.