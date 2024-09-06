Bhagyashri Borse making waves with her glamour

Live
Bhagyashri Borse, who last appeared in the Telugu film Mr. Bachchan opposite Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, is capturing attention with her latest photoshoot. Despite the film's lackluster performance at the box office, Bhagyashri's glamour is undoubtedly making waves.
In her recent photos, Bhagyashri flaunts a chic ensemble featuring a cream bralette paired with blue shorts and an open shirt. Her striking figure and enchanting smile are highlighted by her relaxed hairstyle and minimal makeup, exuding both sexiness and elegance.
While there's no official announcement about her upcoming projects, fans are eagerly anticipating her next move. Bhagyashri's captivating appearance continues to keep her in the spotlight as she maintains her appeal in the entertainment industry.