Bhairavi to make her Tollywood debut with a promising performance

Tollywood is set to welcome a fresh face! Bhairavi, a stunning blend of beauty and talent, is making her Telugu film debut in Production Number 1 under the Tathastu Creations banner. She stars opposite Aakash, son of renowned singer Sunitha, who gained recognition with Sarkar Naukaari.

Despite being a newcomer, Bhairavi has impressed the film unit with her mature and skillful performance. Her emotional and sentimental scenes have been particularly praised, with the team expressing confidence that she will make a lasting impact on Telugu audiences post-release.

Directed by Shiva and produced by Thati Balakrishna, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including seasoned actors Raghu Babu, Prudhvi, and Prabhavati in key roles.

Producer Thati Balakrishna shared insights about the film, stating, “This movie is set in a village backdrop and is a romantic love suspense comedy. Aakash plays the hero, while Bhairavi debuts as the female lead. She perfectly embodies the role of a traditional village girl, portraying the hero’s sister-in-law, which will be a major highlight. We are confident this film will entertain audiences across the board.”

Currently, post-production work is underway, and the team will soon unveil the movie’s title and release date.